Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10

11 hours ago

Photo: WWE

WWE Smackdown Top 10

Below are the top ten moments from this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Kevin Owens replacing Adam Pierce in the Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble made #1 on the list. Cesaro deadlifting Daniel Bryan into a 180 avalanche vertical suplex landed at #2.

Cesaro To Continue Momentum Into Royal Rumble

In case you missed it, Cesaro scored a major victory on Smackdown by pinning Daniel Bryan clean in the middle of the ring. The “Swiss Superman” promised to continue his momentum into the upcoming Royal Rumble match.


Nakamura Targets the ‘Tribal Chief’

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jey Uso on Friday Night Smackdown, earning a bit of revenge after a 2-on-1 beatdown one week prior. He still have quite a bit of unfinished business with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and made it clear he’s coming after the “Tribal Chief” next. One might assume that winning the Royal Rumble match would go along way in taking him to that goal.

>>> Nakamura Brings Back Original WWE Theme on Smackdown

Two More Teams Advance In 2021 NXT Dusty Cup, Updated Bracket

8 hours ago

Jan 16, 2021

2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Two more matches in the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament took place this Friday night on WWE 205 Live, bringing us more than halfway through the first round.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, who was allowed to compete despite not meeting the 205-pound weight limit, defeated August Grey and Curt Stallion. They will now face the newly debuted MSK (The Rascalz) in the quarterfinals.


Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma also defeated the Bollywood Boyz to advance. Their opponents have yet to be determined, but it will be either Imperium or the Lucha House Party.

The 2021 Dusty Cup continues next Wednesday night on WWE NXT.

Kevin Owens Brings Paul Heyman To Silence On ‘Talking Smack’ (Video)

9 hours ago

Jan 16, 2021

Kevin Owens was a guest on this morning’s all new episode of Talking Smack.

As you might expect, things very quickly got uncomfortable between him and Paul Heyman, who for some reason is still hosting the show despite consistently creating a hostile, borderline threatening work environment for co-host Kayla Braxton.


Owens shared a very tense moment with Heyman, bringing the legendary ECW head to a rare silence, while discussing their lengthy history together. Check out the video above.

Just moments before this (the show is taped on Friday nights after Smackdown), KO signed on the dotted line to face the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool Tests Positive For COVID-19

10 hours ago

Jan 16, 2021

Michelle McCool Smackdown 1000
Photo: WWE

WWE legend Michelle McCool confirmed on Instagram this weekend that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former women’s champion looks to be quarantined at home, and noted in a hashtag that her husband Mark Calaway, better known as wrestling icon The Undertaker, is currently “holding down the fort”.


“Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ….soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it! Blessed to have mild symptoms…super blessed I’m the only one in our home who has it…. & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8’ long ‘COVID Communication telephone!’ I’d give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

