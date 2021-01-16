Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10

WWE Smackdown Top 10

Below are the top ten moments from this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Kevin Owens replacing Adam Pierce in the Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble made #1 on the list. Cesaro deadlifting Daniel Bryan into a 180 avalanche vertical suplex landed at #2.

Cesaro To Continue Momentum Into Royal Rumble

In case you missed it, Cesaro scored a major victory on Smackdown by pinning Daniel Bryan clean in the middle of the ring. The “Swiss Superman” promised to continue his momentum into the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

Nakamura Targets the ‘Tribal Chief’

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jey Uso on Friday Night Smackdown, earning a bit of revenge after a 2-on-1 beatdown one week prior. He still have quite a bit of unfinished business with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and made it clear he’s coming after the “Tribal Chief” next. One might assume that winning the Royal Rumble match would go along way in taking him to that goal.

