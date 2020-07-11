Cesaro Comments On One Of His Favorite Matches, 2015 Extreme Rules Title Match Added To YouTube

WWE has uploaded the tag team championship match between Cesaro, Tyson Kidd and The New Day from the 2015 Extreme Rules pay-per-view to their YouTube channel. You can check it out above.

Cesaro has found himself in the ring with many different tag team partners over the course of his career, finding success with most of them. The “Swiss Superman” is currently involved with Shinsuke Nakamura, and is still feuding with The New Day all these years later.

“I get asked a lot what my favorite match is and I always answer that I can’t just pick one,” Cesaro wrote on Twitter. “I had the privilege to be involved in many matches that were special for one reason or another and meant a lot to me, the people involved and hopefully the crowd. This is one of them.”