Cesaro Discusses WWE Being A Constant During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Cesaro was a recent guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he spoke about wrestling during the pandemic.

Cesaro has been consistently part of the product during the past year, but he did admit that he contemplated a break during this period without fans.

“I would be lying if I would say no,” Cesaro answered when asked if he considered taking a break. “I was never like, ‘Oh my god I’m over it!’ But it was a question, especially I feel within the last year. A lot of us had a difficult year for everybody because the way the whole world works completely changed so I feel like a lot of people may have had that [feeling] when they wake up like what am I doing? What I loved about pro wrestling so much is the interaction with the fans, the fact that it’s like sports entertainment. That’s what I grew up with, it’s a way to engage the audience to have them be part of your match, story, and emotion. “Losing that was kind of like whoa, this is something completely different, like what am I doing? Can I still do it in a way and to the level that I want to do it? That’s the thought process, I’ve always loved what I’m doing. Every time I step in the ring, I could have a really bad day and then I walk out and my brain and on the inside I light up. There’s never a moment I’m in the ring and I’m like I don’t like this.”

While WWE has had to switch things up a lot due to the pandemic, from being at the WWE Performance Center to the WWE ThunderDome, it has continued on a consistent basis, not taking any breaks. Cesaro praised WWE for finding different ways to get content out for people.