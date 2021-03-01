WWE
Cesaro Discusses WWE Being A Constant During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Cesaro was a recent guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he spoke about wrestling during the pandemic.
Cesaro has been consistently part of the product during the past year, but he did admit that he contemplated a break during this period without fans.
“I would be lying if I would say no,” Cesaro answered when asked if he considered taking a break. “I was never like, ‘Oh my god I’m over it!’ But it was a question, especially I feel within the last year. A lot of us had a difficult year for everybody because the way the whole world works completely changed so I feel like a lot of people may have had that [feeling] when they wake up like what am I doing? What I loved about pro wrestling so much is the interaction with the fans, the fact that it’s like sports entertainment. That’s what I grew up with, it’s a way to engage the audience to have them be part of your match, story, and emotion.
“Losing that was kind of like whoa, this is something completely different, like what am I doing? Can I still do it in a way and to the level that I want to do it? That’s the thought process, I’ve always loved what I’m doing. Every time I step in the ring, I could have a really bad day and then I walk out and my brain and on the inside I light up. There’s never a moment I’m in the ring and I’m like I don’t like this.”
While WWE has had to switch things up a lot due to the pandemic, from being at the WWE Performance Center to the WWE ThunderDome, it has continued on a consistent basis, not taking any breaks. Cesaro praised WWE for finding different ways to get content out for people.
“If your whole world changed and got upside down, there was one thing that was consistent which was WWE programming,” Cesaro said. “If someone can just rely on that and it gives them that little piece of anchoring in the day or week that okay, some stuff still stays the same. I want to be a part of that, I want to be that constant in somebody’s life that’s like okay, that’s what we can count on. Hats off to everybody in WWE, we just found different ways like Podcasts, YouTube, Instagram, Tik-Tok, to pump out more content to help people get through it because now people consume stuff differently. It’s a different world and I think it’s fun.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Editorials
Match Of The Month: The Top 10 WWE Matches (February, 2021)
Last month I kicked off a new feature, where I run down the 10 best WWE matches of the month from across all shows and PPV events. January saw some very good matches take place (which you can check HERE), but the month of February actually saw that stepped up a notch.
So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at what my top 10 matches for February were in the world of WWE.
WWE
Riddle Discusses Potentially Bringing Back The United States Open Challenge
Riddle recently spoke with WWE’s The Bump about potentially bringing back the United States Open Challenge.
The former WWE NXT Superstar started out by discussing his title reign so far, admitting he hopes to hold it to WWE WrestleMania to defend the title at the show.
“So far, the rides going good. It’s almost been a whole week of me being champion,” Riddle said with a grin. “I don’t know who I would defend the championship against at WrestleMania – if I keep holding the championship till then. I mean, I’ve got some ideas on who I want to defend it against, especially after that Royal Rumble match. There were a few people I got to lock horns with that I could see myself going toe-to-toe against for this championship.”
Riddle then spoke about the idea of bringing back the United States Open Challenge, which is something that John Cena did to really elevate the title, and Riddle is open to the idea.
“I love it! It’s what I want,” he answered. “I think this past Monday was a perfect example…granted, I didn’t defend the title, it was just a match, but I would have been more than happy to defend the title against Morrison. I would love to do something like that.
“It’s not to elevate this title; the title has already been elevated. Bobby Lashley had it [and] John Cena had it. It’s already a stacked title. This title is going to elevate me on matches that I need to be in so people can see me in a different light.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
WWE
The Miz Discusses His Famous Talking Smack Segment With Daniel Bryan
The Miz recently appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast where he spoke in-depth about his famous Talking Smack moment.
He spoke in detail about the segment, admitting that it was a bad day for him in general, and he pitched for him to unleash all his frustrations onto Daniel Bryan.
“It was a bad day for me,” he began. “So, I had the Intercontinental title, and I just got drafted to SmackDown, and that night I wasn’t on the show. I really wanted to make the Intercontinental Championship relevant again. I wanted to make it as big as it was when I saw it in the ’80s. It was literally the workhorse title, and I wanted to get it back to that.
“And then you walk into TV, and they said, ‘Ah, yeah, you’re not needed. We’re going to be on the dark match tonight.’ I was like, ‘You’re kidding, right?’ I hold this title. This title has been held by all of my heroes, and I’m trying to do something here but you’re not allowing me to do it. They were like, ‘Well, we’re introducing two new titles tonight on SmackDown, so we have too much going on.’ I was so angry that I went up to Road Dogg, and I said, ‘Put me on Talking Smack.’ He goes, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Daniel Bryan is the general manager. I’m going to unleash it all on him.’ They were like, ‘Cool.’”
The Miz also praised Daniel Bryan for his work in that segment, claiming that Bryan did a great job of getting under his skin.
“So, we went on Talking Smack, and he called me a coward. But when Daniel Bryan called me it, it was different than when someone [says] it on a promo. There was something was underneath it,” he continued. “I knew what it was, and I knew where he was going with it. It infuriated me because I was still able to do what I wanted to, and he wasn’t. I’m in there doing this day in and day out, and you’re not.
