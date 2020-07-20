Cesaro & Nakamura Capture Tag Team Titles After INSANE Kofi Kingston Bump

New Smackdown Tag Team Champions were crowned in the opening match of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, as Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura brought a month of brutal beatings to a devastating end for The New Day.

The so-called “Swiss Cyborg” and the “King of Strong-Style” have been picking apart the 8-time tag team champions, Big E and Kofi Kingston, for several weeks. They’ve been on a quest to prove their worth as two of the greatest wrestlers in the world, and winning the tag titles will likely go a long way in doing just that.

While the entire match was incredibly physical, including a running spear through the ropes from Big E, it was the final moment that left our jaws on the floor; an avalanche powerbomb from the top turnbuckle, sending Kingston crashing into the floor through two stacked up tables.

It was like a real-life “OMG Moment” from a WWE 2K video game. Thus far WWE has not provided an update on Kofi’s condition, but we’ll keep you posted if more information becomes available.

This is now WWE tag team championship number SEVEN for Cesaro, who previously reached the mountaintop five times with Sheamus as a member of The Bar, and once with Tyson Kidd much earlier in his tenure with the company.

If only that was just an INCH or two more to the left…#ExtremeRules @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/NwLpJNbLpS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2020