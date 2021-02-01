Cesaro’s WWE Contract Reportedly Ends After WWE WrestleMania 37

Cesaro has been enjoying a nice push on WWE SmackDown as of late, but according to a report, his contract is coming up shortly.

Cesaro first joined WWE in September of 2011, having spent almost a decade with the company. During that time, he has won the United States Championship, two WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and five WWE Raw Tag Team Titles.

However, according to WrestlingInc.com, Cesaro’s contract is due to expire shortly after WWE WrestleMania 37 later this year, in April.

Cesaro has often been seen as someone who is incredibly underrated and underutilized, which is something that pretty much every WWE Superstar of the past 10 years has said. It is currently unclear whether or not Cesaro plans on re-signing with the company.