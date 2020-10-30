Chad Gable Reflects On Shorty G Gimmick: “I Got The Opportunity I Asked For”

Chad Gable recently reflected on his unpopular Shorty G gimmick, which is something that he quit on WWE SmackDown last week.

Even though the gimmick wasn’t always popular with fans when speaking to Corey Graves on WWE’s After The Bell, Chad Gable spoke about the gimmick. He admitted that it wasn’t a perfect situation, however, he can’t complain about being given an opportunity when he asks for one.

“I always ask for opportunities. I’ve been in Vince’s office, I talk to the writers, I’m constantly asking for opportunities. When I finished King of the Ring, it was explained to me that this was the direction we were going. I’m not the type of guy that’s going to go in, ask for an opportunity, and when given it, complain about it. That’s not my philosophy on life. I got my opportunity. Is it the perfect situation? No. In amateur wrestling me being short was not a thing because I was on a team with 55-60 kilo guys who are not even 5′. I was on the taller end. It was fine, I got the opportunity I asked for, but it started going off the rails when I was doing segments with guys that I’m taller than. I’m gonna try and give it every ounce of energy I have because I’m committed to this,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)