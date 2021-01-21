Chad Gable Reveals Jason Jordan Is Still Working To Return To The Ring

Chad Gable recently gave an update on the status of his former American Alpha tag team partner, Jason Jordan.

Jordan’s career ended due to injury during the time he was working as Kurt Angle’s son, while also working as Seth Rollins’ tag team partner. Since that point, Jordan hasn’t wrestled again, although he still works with the company as a WWE Producer.

However, during a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Chad Gable spoke about Jason, admitting he is a big part of his life, and stated that Jason is still working to try and get back.