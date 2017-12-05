ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

WWE Smackdown Live star Chad Gable recently spoke with The UK Sun, and below are some interview highlights:

On learning from Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, and the British Strong Style talents in WWE:

“Those guys are great. They travelled with us on the first half of the European tour.

“I got to watch them live in front of their home crowd and they were incredible, their style really interests me.

“Watching them and picking things up was great for me.

“They would come and ask me afterwards if they needed things to fix, but I was looking to steal from them.

“They are all open minded and incredible wrestlers. They get that there is so much more to learn and so much more to just wrestling.”

Gable revealed that The Steiner Brothers would be dream opponent for him and Shelton Benjamin, and added the following about who in WWE he currently wants to face:

“We always wanted to face the Steiner Bros – they were so ahead of the curve and interesting.

“Right now it would be Sheamus and Cesaro.

“I would love to have 15 or 20 mins with those guys to tear the house down, they go in every night looking for a fight and they leave it all in there.”