Chad Gable Wrestles First Smackdown Match Since February, Talks Big Win Over Cesaro (Videos)

Chad Gable, aka “Shorty G”, returned to action last night on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, wrestling his first match on television since February 14th.

He appeared back in one of the show’s opening segments along with the rest of the men’s roster, and competed in a battle royal to find a replacement in the ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament.

During the battle royal, Gable mixed it up with the allied forces of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and actually managed to eliminate both. After Nakamura’s elimination, Cesaro snuck back into the ring and threw Shorty G over, setting up a singles match between the two later in the evening.

Check out highlights from the match above, as well as a post-match interview with Gable wherein he celebrates his hard fought victory and return to WWE television.