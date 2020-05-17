Champion vs Champion, Tournament Bouts & More Set For WWE Smackdown

A fair stacked lineup is starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

As previously announced, the show will feature the second set of first round tournament matches in the ongoing series to crown a new Intercontinental Champion. Jeff Hardy will battle Sheamus, while Raw Superstar AJ Styles crosses over to take on an old rival in Shinsuke Nakamura.

The NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will continue to work triple duty next week. In addition to appearing on Raw and NXT, the self-proclaimed Queen will not only be on Smackdown, but she’ll be in action against Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Finally, a big mixed tag team match brewing since before WrestleMania 36 has been confirmed for the show. Mr. Money in the Bank Otis will team with the love of his life, Mandy Rose, to take on her former best friend Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler.

