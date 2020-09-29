Champions Vs. Challengers Tag Team Match Set For 9/30 WWE NXT

WWE has announced a major mixed tag team match for the go-home episode of WWE NXT this week as champions face challengers.

Two major champions, Io Shirai and Damian Priest will be teaming up on WWE NXT this week as they compete against the Gargano’s in Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

Of course, at WWE NXT Takeover: 31, Candice will challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship, meanwhile, Gargano will face Priest for the North American Championship. Therefore, this match will provide an opportunity for everyone involved to build some real momentum heading into Sunday.

https://twitter.com/ArcherOfInfamy/status/1310610731470123009?s=20

As well as that match there will be a build towards the WWE NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly. Both men will be out in the ring to face-off before their match in a segment that will be overseen by Shawn Michaels.

Plus, there will be a number one contender’s tag team match between Undisputed Era and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.