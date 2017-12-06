ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Mojo Rawley has responded to a Tweet from Zack Ryder, claiming that their WWE WrestleMania moments were totally different, with Rawley needing help from a friend.

Rawley, who turned on his former partner recently, has shot back at the Broski, stating that he brought Ryder’s entire career back to relevance.

Whole life? 😂😂😂 that’s cute. I won my first Mania. PS: who rescued you from obscurity and brought you back to relevance? Oh yeah…that was me. Shut up and fade back to nothingness. #SDLive https://t.co/zISlQypI3a — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) December 6, 2017

Chance To Recieve Personal Phone Call From Ric Flair

Wrestling fans have the opportunity to receive a once in a lifetime personal phone call from two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend, Ric Flair today.

The Nature Boy is offering a deal to fans who spend over $100 at RicFlairShop.com, with anyone who spends that amount receiving a personal call from Flair himself as a thank you.

WOOOOO! Get A Phone Call From The Nature Boy! Go To https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x! Spend $100 Or More And Get A Phone Call From The Naitch! (*must leave phone number in order notes) https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x #RicFlairShop pic.twitter.com/hmAGzcw4ZP — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 6, 2017

Paul Heyman Drops New Merchandise

WWE has released a new piece of merchandise for Paul Heyman, celebrating Hanukkah, with a nod to the famous ‘I’m A Paul Heyman Guy/Girl’ shirts.