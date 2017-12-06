ProWrestling.com
ProWrestling.com
Mojo Rawley
Photo Credit: YouTube.com

Mojo Rawley Responds To Ryder, Receive Personal Phone Call From Ric Flair, Paul Heyman Drops New Merch

0
By onWWE

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

Mojo Rawley has responded to a Tweet from Zack Ryder, claiming that their WWE WrestleMania moments were totally different, with Rawley needing help from a friend.

Rawley, who turned on his former partner recently, has shot back at the Broski, stating that he brought Ryder’s entire career back to relevance.

Chance To Recieve Personal Phone Call From Ric Flair

Wrestling fans have the opportunity to receive a once in a lifetime personal phone call from two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend, Ric Flair today.

The Nature Boy is offering a deal to fans who spend over $100 at RicFlairShop.com, with anyone who spends that amount receiving a personal call from Flair himself as a thank you.

Read Also: Watch: Ric Flair, Sting, and Ricky Steamboat On Why WWE Killing Kayfabe Was Smart 

Paul Heyman Drops New Merchandise

WWE has released a new piece of merchandise for Paul Heyman, celebrating Hanukkah, with a nod to the famous ‘I’m A Paul Heyman Guy/Girl’ shirts.

About Author