According to GulfNews.com, Roman Reigns vs Triple H, which will take place this weekend in Abu Dhabi, will now be an Intercontinental Championship match.

The report also notes that the WWE Raw Tag Team Title match, featuring The Bar vs The Shield, will now be contested inside a steel cage. Other matches on the show include Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman vs Kane, Alexa Bliss defending her Raw Title against Sasha Banks and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore defending against Kalisto.

Roman Reigns had the following to say on defending his Title against The Game:

“I’m super excited. Going against Triple H, I think that speaks for itself. I’m always down to defend my yard… It’s not just a regular match, it’s for my Intercontinental title. I’m looking forward to put it up on the line… that’s the type of champion I want to be.”