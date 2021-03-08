Change Made To Women’s Tag Team Match, Ethan Page To Make AEW Dynamite Debut

While the Revolution may have ended with more of a whimper than a bang, All Elite Wrestling will look to build on a very busy and otherwise successful pay-per-view event with a loaded episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night on TNT.

Sunday’s show saw Darby Allin and “The Icon” Sting narrowly survive a cinematic-style Street Fight against “The Machine” Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Fair or not, Allin will have less than three full days to recover before defending his TNT Championship in the Dynamite main event.

Tony Khan clarified prior to Revolution that Allin would have to defend his title against the winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on the next episode of Dynamite. It’s possible this was in response to backlash that Allin has been so wrapped up in his issues with Team Taz that the TNT belt has only been defended twice since he won it from Cody back in November.

If there’s any good news for Darby Allin its that his opponent, Scorpio Sky, also survived a grueling ladder match at Revolution. Sky has been trying to find himself as a singles star for quite some time now, and this could be the next step that he’s been looking for. It’ll also be the first time that Allin and Sky face off one-on-one, making it something of a must-see main event.

This week’s AEW Dynamite will also see a special singles match between Matt Jackson and Rey Fenix. The Young Bucks successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and MJF at Revolution, albeit by an inch. Their next defense will be against Rey Fenix and PAC, who won the first ever Casino Tag Team Royale to earn the opportunity.

Updated Card:

TNT Championship Match

Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Maki Itoh & Nyla Rose** vs. Hikaru Shida & Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa

Singles Match

Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

Plus… An Inner Circle War Council!

**Nyla Rose is replacing Rebel, who was originally announced for the match.