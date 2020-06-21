Charles Robinson Reflects On Reffing The ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

Charles Robinson recently spoke with WWE’s The Bump about getting the opportunity to referee WWE Backlash’s main event match. Robinson was given the chance to officiate the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ and that was a moment he was very happy to be involved with.

“Total excitement,” Robinson exclaimed. “I mean, number one, I did Edge’s very last match before he retired. So, when they asked me to come and do this match, I was speechless. I go, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure you want me?’ They said, ‘Yes, we want you.’ So, it was very exciting.”

The experienced WWE official spoke about the old-school look that he went with for the match, admitting he had to go and buy the shirt the day before the match.

“We found out about it the day before”, Robinson replied. “I actually went out shopping on the morning of the show to find a shirt, because I didn’t bring one with me. You know with the long sleeves and the bow tie, it’s harder to move around in. It’s hot and it’s more constrictive. But, it was great and it looked great.”

Finally, Charles Robinson spoke about how WWE adding Howard Finkel’s voice at the start was a great way of adding to the match right from the start.

“Howard, he’s a staple with the WWE. When people hear his voice it just makes [that match]more special,” Robinson said. “It was a great idea to do it. I don’t know who’s idea it was to do it, but what a great idea to use Howard Finkel.”

