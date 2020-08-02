The wrestling world has utilised Cameo to full effect in 2020, offering videos for a fee to fans, and the Queen, Charlotte Flair has now joined the site.

The Queen is currently charging $250 for personalized video messages where she asks people to be as specific as possible with their requests.

The likes of Matt Riddle, Big E, Peyton Royce, and Kevin Owens are all also on the site. Cameo was the talk of the wrestling world earlier this week as Alexa Bliss was paid $399 where she was asked out by a fan, with Bliss having to politely decline him.