Charlotte Flair Calls Liv Morgan The “Next Big Thing”, Breaks Down Their Recent Match

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated, and had high praise for one of her recent opponents.

“The Queen” has been working double duty on both Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT at a time where access to talent is more limited than ever, due to travel restrictions and health concerns in the mist of a global pandemic. The door has also been opened for new talent like Angel Garza and Austin Theory, as well as previously overlooked names like Dana Brooke and Sonya Deville to receive more television time than usual.

Among those receiving opportunity at the moment is Liv Morgan, who just this past week cut a promo on Charlotte before wrestling her across multiple segments on Raw. Flair had high praise for her opponent, noting that she was the “next big thing” while dispelling complaints that Liv losing in their match was a step backwards for her newfound momentum.

“My take was, when I first found out about it, was we had three segs [television segments], with a promo and a match, that is a huge chunk of time. That’s an opportunity to highlight Liv, highlight myself, and it’s much more time than we were given before. I went out there thinking, ‘How can I give Liv the best performance knowing she is the next big thing?’ “Having the promo and the two segs, I don’t think people realize how much goes into that. I’ve had those reps, she hasn’t. I know people were disappointed she lost but, at the same time, it makes you go, ‘I want more for her!’ Now you want more for Liv. Sometimes people forget this, but you can’t slay the dragon on the first night.”

Check out Charlotte Flair’s entire interview with SI.com, breaking down her WrestleMania 36 match with Rhea Ripley, stepping into the ring with a world traveller like Io Shirai, and more.