Charlotte Flair Cheats To Retain Her Title, Rhea Ripley Returns Looking For Revenge

Charlotte Flair intentionally disqualified herself to retain the NXT Women’s Championship this evening, attacking #1 contender and challenger Io Shirai with a kendo stick after finding herself in over her head.

Rhea Ripley, who had not been seen since losing the title to Flair at WrestleMania 36, reemerged to stop a post-match attack on Shirai, claiming that the champion had crossed a line. NXT commentators Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix were no less harsh, questioning Flair’s blatant decision to disrespect her title and the famed NXT women’s division.

In a post-show interview, Flair told Rhea Ripley to “wait in line” and “get in the back of the line”, clearly not willing to give the Australian Superstar any kind of obligatory rematch.

Io Shirai was also understandably livid, screaming at both women after the match and in backstage interviews. While unconfirmed, this could lead to a triple threat match between all three women, taking away Flair’s ability to get herself disqualified.