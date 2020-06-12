Charlotte Flair Discusses Not Wanting To Be Part Of Total Divas

Charlotte Flair has never been part of Total Divas and is one of the only big female stars that hasn’t been part of the show so far.

The Queen recently spoke with Maria Menounos on Better Together about why that’s the case, with the relationship between her and Ric Flair being a big reason for that.

“We talked about it and the only reason I was never really a part of Total Divas was because of the aspect of me and my dad, and trying to separate myself, and building my brand, and I just don’t know if I ever wanted Hollywood to take me seriously. I didn’t know if the reality route was the way to go, even though it’s such great exposure…For Mannie, he’s so new in his career. We both would rather him build his brand, and if that’s something we want to do in 2 or 3 years, for sure! But that’s very hard when you’re trying to build your own brand, but that’s hard when you want to separate yourself from your spouse or your parents…I would never want people to go, ‘well her brand relies on her father,'” she said.

Charlotte also spoke about the possibility of having children with her partner, Andrade, but she admitted that now isn’t the right time for her.

“I was like, ‘Mannie, I want children,’ and he was like ‘OK! I’m ready!’ Yes. He would be. But I just, I don’t know, when’s the right time? Am I selling myself short not trying to reach for bigger things. Of course, I think about it, because of my age. But, being able to face Trish Stratus at Summerslam, and seeing her as a mother of two, and being consider the Greatest of All Time and have the best match on the show, makes me see, you don’t need to worry about when and why and where,” Charlotte told Maria Menounos on Better Together. “I definitely do [want kids]. I want the whole fairytale. I want three kids. Four Kids. I want all of it. It’s just, I don’t know how. This isn’t just it now, and then I go have kids! I really want to try to be an action figure in a movie, but I don’t know how to write it.”

