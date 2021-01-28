Charlotte Flair Discusses Taking Time Off & Current Storyline With Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Yahoo where she discussed her recent break from WWE and her new storyline with her father.

Flair was away from WWE for sixth months until she returned at WWE TLC in December, winning the WOmen’s Tag Team Championships with Asuka. She admitted that seeing the show go one without her was tough, but she knows her mind and body are better for the break in the long-term.

“As much as I love the non-stop pressure and the schedule, decompressing actually took a couple of weeks. Part of me realized that the show could go on without me. As a performer that’s also hard. Seeing the show go on and noticing that everyone is replaceable. When you’re used to that grind, letting myself just decompress overall will be better for my mind, my body, and my career long-term.”

The Queen is currently involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans and her father, Ric Flair. The Nature Boy has turned on his daughter to work with Evans, and Charlotte spoke about the current story.