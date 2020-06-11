The Queen, Charlotte Flair recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where she spoke about working on all three brands recently.

“I don’t know how that came about,” Charlotte admits. “Like we talked about before, I really do think that my consistency is a detriment to people missing me. I feel like I am doing some of my best work of my career right now, promo-wise and in-ring-wise but because people see me all the time, I think they’re used to it and the expectation is so high, and it’s so frustrating because it’s like, ‘Well, am I not supposed to be hungry? Am I not supposed to always want to be on top? Am I not supposed to be fighting to get better?'”

Flair then spoke about how she isn’t put on all three as just a push for herself as she’s helping other stories, noting that she believes she is the hardest worker in WWE right now for the women.