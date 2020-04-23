The WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair will be in action next week on WWE NXT in a dream match against a top name on the black and yellow brand.

The Queen made a surprise appearance on the show this week, confronting Mia Yim, setting up a dream match between them for next week, which is something that Flair has wanted since returning to WWE NXT.

As well as that, after several weeks of attacks, Keith Lee is set to defend his North American Championship against Damian Priest.