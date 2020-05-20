Charlotte Flair Issues Open Challenge To NXT Roster, New Day Plays Rock, Paper, Scissors (Videos)

New Day’s Rock, Paper, Scissors Challenge

Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day are featured in the video above with WWE international correspondent Nathalie Mamo, competing in a Rock, Paper, Scissors battle! Both of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions were victorious in their battles.

Charlotte Flair’s Open Challenge To NXT

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made a special appearance on WWE’s The Bump this morning. When asked about a possible challenger for the title at the upcoming NXT Takeover: In Your House special, the self-proclaimed “Queen” seemed open to any and all comers – except Rhea Ripley, that is.