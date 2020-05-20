Charlotte Flair Issues Open Challenge To NXT Roster, New Day Plays Rock, Paper, Scissors (Videos)

New Day’s Rock, Paper, Scissors Challenge
Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day are featured in the video above with WWE international correspondent Nathalie Mamo, competing in a Rock, Paper, Scissors battle! Both of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions were victorious in their battles.
Charlotte Flair’s Open Challenge To NXT
NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made a special appearance on WWE’s The Bump this morning. When asked about a possible challenger for the title at the upcoming NXT Takeover: In Your House special, the self-proclaimed “Queen” seemed open to any and all comers – except Rhea Ripley, that is.
“Definitely Io [Shirai]. Rhea Ripley needs to wait in line. Candice LeRae, I have my eye on her. It’s almost like an open challenge. I challenge everyone. Bring it.”