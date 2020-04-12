Charlotte Flair Names Her Dream WWE NXT Opponent

The new WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair recently spoke with CBS Sports where she picked her dream opponent on the black and yellow brand.

One of the exciting parts about Flair winning the title is that she will now be able to compete against various members of the WWE NXT roster in some huge dream matches.

Her first challenger for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship has already been decided, as Io Shirai won the recent ladder match to earn a shot at the title. However, a date for the match hasn’t been confirmed.

Of course, Flair vs Shirai is certainly a dream match for many wrestling fans, but for Charlotte, she has a different name in mind as a dream match for herself.

“Definitely Mia Yim,” Flair said. “My very first dark match at NXT, they brought in Mia Yim to have with me. I was the girl who had no experience and didn’t know what I was doing, and Mia Yim obviously did. To see where our careers have gone, with her going to NXT, our paths can cross now four-and-a-half or five years later with myself a completely different person. I’m excited for that. I’ve been rooting for her this whole time, I just had to catch up.”