Charlotte Flair Passes The Torch To Io Shirai After Takeover Title Change; “This Belongs To You Now”

The NXT women’s division has a new final boss.

Japanese sensation Io Shirai emerged victorious from NXT Takeover: In Your House on Sunday night, pinning Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match and taking the title away from her “dream opponent” Charlotte Flair in one fell swoop.

After the match Flair released the following statement on Twitter acknowledging the loss and praising Shirai’s well-deserved victory.

“I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know). Sharing the ring with Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the WWE NXT women’s division. Paige, Nattie, Sasha, Becky, Bayley, Asuka, Shayna and so many more. This belongs to you now. Congrats Io. #NXTTakeover #WeAreNXT”.

Shirai is the second woman to hold both the World of Stardom Championship (the joshi promotion’s top title) and the NXT Women’s Championship, after Kairi Sane.

If this reign is anything like her two reigns at the very top of Stardom, we are in for quite a treat. Shirai holds the record for most days as champion at 1,014 by more than a full year, as well as the record for most cumulative defenses at 24 (second place is Kagetsu with a total of 8 defenses).