Charlotte Flair Reportedly Set For Surgery; Expected Back For WWE SummerSlam

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, the Queen, Charlotte Flair is set to undergo surgery and she will be missing a few months of action.

WWE ran an injury angle for Flair last night with Nia Jax attacking her several times. Nia first attacked Charlotte at the start of the night, working on the arm, which was then made worse by Asuka during the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match.

Then, after the match, Jax attacked her once again, slamming a box lid onto the arm to make the situation even worse.

WWE.com is currently running a storyline update on its website, stating that Charlotte is being evaluated.

Charlotte Flair is being evaluated for an injury following the ruthless attack by Nia Jax on Raw, WWE.com has learned. Flair had already suffered an injury in a brawl with Jax prior to her Raw Women’s Title Match with Asuka. After coming up short against The Empress of Tomorrow, The Queen was ruthlessly attacked in the backstage area by Jax, who slammed a road case into Flair’s arm. While the specifics of The Queen’s injury have not been fully determined, it is believed she may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture. Stick with WWE’s digital and social platforms for more information on Charlotte Flair’s status as it becomes available.

However, in a report by Dave Meltzer, the angle is being done because Charlotte is legitimately having surgery, and WWE wants her back in time for WWE SummerSlam.

“Charlotte Flair is having surgery, that’s the deal as far as why they did what they did. I think she’s going to be back for Summerslam. I don’t know. I asked a couple of people, and nobody knows the timeframe. She’s definitely having surgery. The storyline [with Nia Jax]was to explain her being gone. It was hinted to me that it could be Summerslam [when she returns], but that’s not 100%.” (H/T to WrestleTalk.com for the transcription.)