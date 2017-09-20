Charlotte Flair Reportedly Set For A Title Run, Big Babyface Push

Charlotte Flair returned to television on Tuesday, and she was quickly reinserted into the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship picture.

In her first match on television since the hospitalization of her father, Charlotte defeated Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Tamina in a fatal four way match to determine the number one contender for the SD Live Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell.

According to Cageside Seats, Charlotte will win the Women’s Title at Hell in a Cell, and she’ll also continue to be a babyface for the foreseeable future.

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place on October 8 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.