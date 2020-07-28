Charlotte Flair Reportedly Undergoes Successful Surgery, Looking At Potential TV Roles

In a new report from TalkSPORT, it has been revealed that Charlotte Flair has undergone successful surgery recently during her time away from WWE.

The report stated that Charlotte Flair had surgery to fix a lingering issue on July 25 which went ‘great’ according to the source. The report then added that there is no chance that Flair will be competing at WWE SummerSlam this year.

Instead, the Queen is reportedly considering a few television roles which she has been offered. However, while she is considering roles, the report did state that wrestling is still her priority for the moment.