Charlotte Flair Reveals How Long She Is Set To Be Out Of Action

WWE recently ran an injury angle with Charlotte Flair with conflicting reports about how long she would be out of action for.

While Flair is going to be missing from television for a while, there were conflicting reports about the length of time. Some suggestions were that she would be back for WWE SummerSlam, with other reports noting she would be gone until the WWE Royal Rumble.

However, the Queen has given an answer to the questions from fans herself during an interview with Sports Hiatus, confirming she will only be gone for “a few weeks.”

“Yes, I’ll only be gone for a few weeks,” Charlotte confirmed. “They can still play things on the WWE Network [to keep fans thinking about me], but utilizing my social media will be most important while I’m gone… No one is going to miss me. They’re still going to feel like I’m there is basically what I’m saying. I’m gone but I’m not really gone.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription.)