Charlotte Flair Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. We are less than three weeks away from WrestleMania with a whole lot of card left to fill for the two-day extravaganza. Rhea Ripley makes her highly anticipated debut this evening, plus Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles, Randy Orton summons The Fiend and more!

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

March 22, 2021

No talk, all action this week as we head to the ring for our first match of the night. The WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is in the building!

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

Lashley immediately backs his opponent into the corner and starts hammering away with forearms until the ref breaks it up. He slaps on a headlock and wrenches at the jaw a bit. Sheamus starts to rally but gets dropped with a neckbreaker and the champion slaps the hold back on. The other three members of the Hurt Business come to ringside and distract the ref while Benjamin drops Sheamus with a shoulder tackle outside of the ring. Commercial time.

Lashley continues to dominate after the break. Cedric Alexander gets up on the apron to distract the ref again, but the champ yells at him to get down, saying “not now” and “this isn’t the time”. Sheamus rolls him up and gets a close nearfall while Lashley is distracted, before setting in with Ten Beats on the apron. He takes him across the ring and does Ten Beats again in front of the other Hurt Business members, before flying off the top rope with a double ax handle to the floor!

Back in the ring Sheamus hits a diving clothesline for two. Lashley goes after his back, which is still painted with welts after that match with McIntyre last night. Sheamus shakes him off and manages to get him up for White Noise. He sets up for the Brogue Kick, but Alexander again gets involved and trips him up at ringside. Lashley hits a huge urinage slam and applies the Hurt Lock for the submission.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

The Hurt Business continues to attack Sheamus after the match. Drew McIntyre rushes down and slams Cedric into the barricade, then charges Shelton into another barricade, whipping him around. He gets in the ring and comes face to face with Lashley, who raises up the WWE Championship and stares him down. The two start trash talking and shoving each other around, but MVP gets in between them and tells them to save it for WrestleMania.

Backstage

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are celebrating backstage. Bobby Lashley storms up and claims he didn’t need their help, and he didn’t want their help, because he’s the WWE Champion. MVP said they disrespected and tarnished Lashley’s reputation, calling it an embarrassment, just like when they lost the Raw Tag Team Championships. Damn.

A long video package airs recapping the entire Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt program leading into what happened last night at WWE Fastlane and the return of The Fiend. We’re told we’ll take a look back at what happened later tonight. I swear that’s what we literally just did…

CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE >>