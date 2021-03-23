WWE
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
Rumors have been running rampant regarding Charlotte Flair’s status since Andrade was granted his WWE release on Sunday night. The former Women’s Champion, who is Andrade’s real-life fiancée, hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the March 15th episode of Monday Night Raw.
In an update, Flair clarified her status on Twitter Monday night by revealing she tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home.
I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏
Thank you everyone for your love ❤️
👸🏼
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021
Before her absence, Charlotte made it clear she wants to face Raw Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 37, which is now just under three weeks away. If she’s able to compete, it’s expected that Asuka vs. Charlotte will be book for the biggest show of the year.
It’s unknown at this time when The Queen will return to the ring. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ORTON SUMMONS THE FIEND, LASHLEY vs SHEAMUS, FASTLANE FALLOUT
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. We are less than three weeks away from WrestleMania with a whole lot of card left to fill for the two-day extravaganza. Rhea Ripley makes her highly anticipated debut this evening, plus Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles, Randy Orton summons The Fiend and more!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
March 22, 2021
No talk, all action this week as we head to the ring for our first match of the night. The WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is in the building!
Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
Lashley immediately backs his opponent into the corner and starts hammering away with forearms until the ref breaks it up. He slaps on a headlock and wrenches at the jaw a bit. Sheamus starts to rally but gets dropped with a neckbreaker and the champion slaps the hold back on. The other three members of the Hurt Business come to ringside and distract the ref while Benjamin drops Sheamus with a shoulder tackle outside of the ring. Commercial time.
Lashley continues to dominate after the break. Cedric Alexander gets up on the apron to distract the ref again, but the champ yells at him to get down, saying “not now” and “this isn’t the time”. Sheamus rolls him up and gets a close nearfall while Lashley is distracted, before setting in with Ten Beats on the apron. He takes him across the ring and does Ten Beats again in front of the other Hurt Business members, before flying off the top rope with a double ax handle to the floor!
Back in the ring Sheamus hits a diving clothesline for two. Lashley goes after his back, which is still painted with welts after that match with McIntyre last night. Sheamus shakes him off and manages to get him up for White Noise. He sets up for the Brogue Kick, but Alexander again gets involved and trips him up at ringside. Lashley hits a huge urinage slam and applies the Hurt Lock for the submission.
Winner: Bobby Lashley
The Hurt Business continues to attack Sheamus after the match. Drew McIntyre rushes down and slams Cedric into the barricade, then charges Shelton into another barricade, whipping him around. He gets in the ring and comes face to face with Lashley, who raises up the WWE Championship and stares him down. The two start trash talking and shoving each other around, but MVP gets in between them and tells them to save it for WrestleMania.
Backstage
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are celebrating backstage. Bobby Lashley storms up and claims he didn’t need their help, and he didn’t want their help, because he’s the WWE Champion. MVP said they disrespected and tarnished Lashley’s reputation, calling it an embarrassment, just like when they lost the Raw Tag Team Championships. Damn.
A long video package airs recapping the entire Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt program leading into what happened last night at WWE Fastlane and the return of The Fiend. We’re told we’ll take a look back at what happened later tonight. I swear that’s what we literally just did…
Several Big Matches & Segments Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has announced an exciting lineup of matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, following an… eventful WWE Fastlane pay-per-view this Sunday night at the ThunderDome.
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be in action this evening just three weeks before his WrestleMania defense against Drew McIntyre. “The Almighty” will go one-on-one with Sheamus, who came up short at Fastlane in the finale of a series of tremendous matches with McIntyre over the past few weeks.
Randy Orton is out for revenge tonight. After being pinned by Alexa Bliss due to the return of The Fiend, “The Viper” has promised to take to the ring and “summon” Bray Wyatt’s demonic alter ego tonight on Raw.
Also announced, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka takes on Peyton Royce in singles action. The “Empress” still doesn’t have a contender for WrestleMania, and with Rhea Ripley set to debut tonight this one could get very interesting, very quickly.
Jeff Hardy will look to pick up a victory as he battles The Miz. Expect something with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest here as well. Finally, in a precursor to the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston will go one-on-one with the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles.
Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.
Thea Trinidad Responds To Andrade’s WWE Release
Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega, took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the news of her former client Andrade being released from his contract with WWE.
Trinidad spent more than three years by Andrade’s side on WWE television. She was arguably crucial to his character and played a role in him winning both the NXT Championship and the United States Championship.
“Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories and have a brother for life. Love you hermano.”
Trinidad was released by WWE in November when she continued to operate an OnlyFans account after the company issued a controversial new policy banning talent from making money off unapproved third party platforms.
Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories and have a brother for life. Love you hermano #TranquiloForLife https://t.co/K7LheONRVt pic.twitter.com/07iRFeK0Bd
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) March 22, 2021
