Charlotte Flair Reveals She Would Like To Pursue A Men’s Title In WWE

The Queen, Charlotte Flair recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where she admitted she’s interested in pursuing a men’s championship in WWE.
Charlotte Flair has dominated the women’s division throughout her entire career, already having 12 title reigns under her belt, with the most recent coming to an end at NXT Takeover: In Your House. However, she has yet to branch out into competing against men, as Tessa Blanchard has done in IMPACT Wrestling.
When asked about Blanchard’s run with the World Championship, Flair admitted she is interested in going down that path as well and stated she’s proud of Tessa for what she’s doing.
“It’s something that I want to pursue but, if you look at the big picture, when women are succeeding in different organizations all around the world, we’re all succeeding and we’re all winning from that,” Charlotte would say. “So for her to hold that accolade is just, we should support and be just extremely proud, as a woman, to see her do that because when one’s doing well, we’re all doing well. That is what has pretty much driven the Women’s Evolution is we work better in numbers, so it’s not something that I think about right now but I couldn’t be more proud and happy for what she is doing for women around the world.”