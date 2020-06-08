Charlotte Flair Reveals She Would Like To Pursue A Men’s Title In WWE

The Queen, Charlotte Flair recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where she admitted she’s interested in pursuing a men’s championship in WWE.

Charlotte Flair has dominated the women’s division throughout her entire career, already having 12 title reigns under her belt, with the most recent coming to an end at NXT Takeover: In Your House. However, she has yet to branch out into competing against men, as Tessa Blanchard has done in IMPACT Wrestling.

When asked about Blanchard’s run with the World Championship, Flair admitted she is interested in going down that path as well and stated she’s proud of Tessa for what she’s doing.