Charlotte Flair Reveals She’s Pitched A Storyline With Andrade
Charlotte Flair has revealed that she’s pitched a potential storyline with her real-life boyfriend, Andrade.
Flair and Andrade are a couple in real-life, and WWE has often brought in couples on-screen throughout history, whether it be Edge and Lita, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, or more recently Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
During an interview with TV Insider, Charlotte revealed she’s pitched to be on-screen with Andrade, as nobody has seen that side of her personality.
“I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.”
Angel Garza Wants A WrestleMania 37 Spot
Angel Garza may not have been a regular on television lately, but he has spoken of his desire to have a WWE WrestleMania 37 spot.
Garza got the opportunity to compete at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year, teaming with Andrade to challenge The Street Profits for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. However, since that team broke up, he hasn’t been used as frequently on the show.
Angel Garza has mainly been used in WWE 24/7 Championship segments backstage, and he is a former holder of that title. But when speaking with ViBe & Wrestling, Garza discussed the fact he is hoping to get onto the card for this years two-day event on April 10/11.
“Of course, I hope so. Day by day, Monday by Monday, that is what we are training for. From the moment WrestleMania 36 was over, we start training hard and looking forward to the next WrestleMania. We wrestle every single Monday to get that spot, to get an opportunity and, if it’s not the tag titles like last year, for sure there will be other opportunities.”
“WrestleMania will be a two-night event so hopefully I can get a slot; I can get a match in one of those nights. Every Monday we work hard so we can get a match at WrestleMania.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
So far there are only two matches confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 37, both of which are from the blue brand. The current match card is as follows:
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge (Universal Championship match)
- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match)
Drew McIntyre On Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title Victory: “He’s Worked Hard For It”
Drew McIntyre was on the recent episode of Raw Talk, where he commented on Bobby Lashley becoming WWE Champion.
The Hurt Business star was able to defeat The Miz in the main event of WWE Raw last night to win the World Title for the first time in his career, and former champion, McIntyre, admitted that Lashley has earned this run.
“He’s worked hard for it,” said McIntyre on RAW Talk. “The man is an absolute animal in every possible way, in the gym and ring. He’s earned this moment.”
Drew also spoke about the possibility of facing Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 37 after he made it clear on WWE Raw that his goal is to headline the show again this year.
“The idea of Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is pretty big for me, it feels like a significant match for RAW. If it happens at the biggest stage of them all, that’s just fine with me.”
He added, “There’s no way I’m not going to try and work myself into the main event of WrestleMania.”
McIntyre was also in action on WWE Raw last night in an excellent match with Sheamus, and he reflected on the bout saying that they kicked the crap out of each other.
“We kicked the crap out of each other, man,” admitted McIntyre. “It’s great when two heavyweights, two grown ass men beat each other up. That’s the thing with Lashley, he puts the work in, he’s the same as myself and Sheamus.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
"There's no way I'm not gonna work my way into that main event of #WrestleMania." – @DMcIntyreWWE #RawTalk pic.twitter.com/8JtbVEPDKT
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021
Carlito Reveals The Hurt Business Had Been Throwing His Name Around Backstage
Carlito returned to WWE at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year, and he has revealed that The Hurt Business got that ball rolling.
The former Intercontinental Champion was one of the surprise competitors at the Rumble, as he then competed in a tag team match alongside Jeff Hardy the next night on WWE Raw.
Carlito recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Daily where he revealed that The Hurt Business had been throwing his name around backstage, which he thinks got things started.
“A couple of the boys have been talking backstage like MVP, Shelton [Benjamin], Bobby [Lashley], The Hurt Business guys have always been throwing my name around in the back,” Carlito revealed. “So I think they’re the ones that got the ball rolling, and then [Mark] Carano ended up calling me and asked if I want to be in The Rumble. It was a good two days.”
Carlito then revealed he was set to be part of Legends Night, but WWE switched things up, deciding he’d be better a surprise entrant in the Rumble.
“I was originally supposed to go for Legends Night, then it got canceled, and then it turned out they had a better idea,” Carlito recalled. “They said, ‘Why use you on Legends Night when we can bring you out for the Rumble?’ To me, it made more sense. I preferred that. It was a great idea.”
Carlito also revealed that he didn’t get to speak to Vince McMahon during his return as the WWE Chairman wasn’t backstage for either of his appearances.
“No, I did not. I don’t think Vince was at the Rumble or at RAW the next night,” Carlito said. “I got to see a couple guys, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard, Carrano, and Johnny Ace (John Laurinaitis) and a couple guys. I didn’t get a chance to talk to the big man.”
