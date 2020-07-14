Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon & More Set For Special Women’s Evolution Edition Of ‘The Bump’

WWE will be continuing Women’s Evolution Week this Wednesday morning with a special two-hour edition of The Bump. WWE is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks arriving on the main roster with content on their social media channels all week long.

WWE Hall of Famer “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix and Stephanie McMahon were both previously announced for the show as well. You can catch all new episodes of The Bump streaming live on the WWE Network and social media every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET.