10-time WWE women’s champion Charlotte Flair shed a bit more light on her current time away from the ring, posting an update on social media.

“The Queen” underwent surgery in June 2018 to repair one of her breast implants, which had ruptured and caused a severe case of silicone poisoning.

“At the time, I had a few options to fix the issue,” Flair wrote on Twitter. “Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest.”

Dave Meltzer was the first to report back in June that Charlotte was scheduled to undergo surgery, and that she may be back in time for this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, although an exact timeframe for her return to action is unknown.

Flair has revealed that her current issue is related to the ruptured implant from 2018. She added, “This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long [term], even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like.”