Charlotte Flair To Appear And Finn Balor In Action On 4/15 WWE NXT

Several segments have been confirmed for WWE NXT this week, which will be returning to live programming for the first time in several weeks.

For the first time since defeating Rhea Ripley, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be appearing on the show as she prepares to start her feud against her number one contender, Io Shirai.

As well as that, Finn Balor will be in-ring competition as he goes one on one with Imperium member, Fabian Aichner.

The start of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament will also be kicking off as WWE looks to crown an interim champion.