Charlotte Flair To Battle NXT Takeover Challengers In Tag Team Action – But Can She Find A Partner?

Charlotte Flair might just be the busiest person in the wrestling business right now.

“The Queen” has been pulling triple duty appearing on her home brand, Monday Night Raw, in addition to her duties as the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, whilst making weekly appearances (and even competing) on Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE has officially announced that ahead of NXT Takeover: In Your House, Flair will step into the ring against both of her upcoming challengers this Wednesday night on WWE NXT.

The champ will have to find a tag team partner for the already star-studded bout, but that may be a bigger challenge that it appears. Flair has spent every week going back before WrestleMania appearing on the black-and-yellow brand and trashing any talent that even appears like that they might cross her path.

As noted, Flair will also be in action on Raw this coming week against both Nia Jax and Natalya, with the winner earning an opportunity to face Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Backlash.