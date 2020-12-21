The Queen has returned!

After six months away from the ring, Charlotte Flair returned this Sunday night at WWE TLC as Asuka’s surprise mystery partner in a battle for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

While Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have proven to be an unstoppable force ever since getting together earlier this year, amid their extreme differences, they were ultimately not a match for the most decorated woman in WWE history.

With this victory, Charlotte becomes the fourth women’s Grand Slam champion in WWE, having also previously won the NXT, Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships. She is the only person in history to have also held the WWE Divas Championship.

Asuka was originally scheduled to team up with Lana at WWE TLC. Lana had been put through the announce table on eight different occasions by Nia Jax in the weeks and months leading up to the pay-per-view. She was pulled from the bout after being injured (in story) by Jax on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.