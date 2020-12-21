WWE
Charlotte Flair Becomes Grand Slam Champion In Surprise Return At WWE TLC
The Queen has returned!
After six months away from the ring, Charlotte Flair returned this Sunday night at WWE TLC as Asuka’s surprise mystery partner in a battle for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
While Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have proven to be an unstoppable force ever since getting together earlier this year, amid their extreme differences, they were ultimately not a match for the most decorated woman in WWE history.
With this victory, Charlotte becomes the fourth women’s Grand Slam champion in WWE, having also previously won the NXT, Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships. She is the only person in history to have also held the WWE Divas Championship.
Asuka was originally scheduled to team up with Lana at WWE TLC. Lana had been put through the announce table on eight different occasions by Nia Jax in the weeks and months leading up to the pay-per-view. She was pulled from the bout after being injured (in story) by Jax on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.
The Miz Cashes In Money In The Bank Briefcase At WWE TLC
For the second time in his career, The Miz cashed in a Money in the Bank briefcase at this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. However, unlike his first cash-in attempt more than a decade ago, the sequel didn’t exactly go his way.
The so-called “A-List” Superstar joined a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match in progress between incumbent champion Drew McIntyre and number one contender AJ Styles, effectively making the bout a triple threat.
We’ve seen this strategy applied just once before, albeit effectively, when Seth Rollins shocked the world and stole the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the middle of their WrestleMania 31 main event.
It looked like The Miz had a clear path to the title, hanging high above the ring, after he took out both McIntyre and Styles with a big assist from his friend and tag team partner John Morrison. He cashed in the contract, climbed the ladder, only to be scooped up like an infant by the giant known as Omos and dumped through a table outside of the ring.
The match really could have gone in any direction. Omos slowly chased JoMo out of the building while McIntyre did his best to avoid a two-on-one assault after more than 35 minutes of brutal action. After soaking up multiple Phenomenal Forearms, McIntyre delivered one final Claymore Kick to the Miz, before ascending a ladder and retaining his title.
Big E Pins Intercontinental Champion In WWE TLC Kickoff Match
Big E has pinned the Intercontinental Champion.
The former New Day member may have just earned himself a championship opportunity after pinning Sami Zayn to cap off a wild eight-man tag team match on the WWE TLC kickoff show.
Big E teamed with Otis and Chad Gable, who have been working together in a sort of student/mentor role recently, as well as Daniel Bryan. The formidable foursome faced off against Zayn, King Corbin, flocked by his new “Knights of the Lone Wolf” at ringside, and former tag team champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.
The final moments of the match saw E get the hot tag following a wild brawl between all eight competitors. Zayn, the legal man, quickly realized he had no one left in his corner and fought the big man off with stiff kicks, but ultimate ran right into a monstrous STO and the Big Ending.
This collision has been building for several weeks. Big E has been on his way up since Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to Monday Night Raw, and has in fact not been pinned since becoming a singles competitor.
WATCH: Paul Heyman, Hurt Business & More Join ‘The Bump’ For WWE TLC Preview Show
Featured above is a special WWE TLC edition of The Bump. With Kayla Braxton busy elsewhere this evening, McKenzie Mitchell steps in to host the show alongside the usual panel to run down all the action ahead of tonight’s pay-per-view.
The Hurt Business is represented by Cedric Alexander Shelton Benjamin before the two challenge the New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Plus interviews with Beth Phoenix, Natalya, The Miz and Paul Heyman.
WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and digital platforms including TikTok, as well as before most major pay-per-view events. This week’s episode will instead by replaced by the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, hosted by R-Truth.
