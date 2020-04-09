Charlotte Flair’s First NXT Women’s Title Defense Is An Actual Dream Match

A legitimate dream match is now a reality.

Japanese sensation Io Shirai outlasted five of the best women NXT has to offer, in a brutal ladder match this Wednesday night. The victory gives her the right to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship, now around the waist of the generational icon, and now 12-time WWE title holder Charlotte Flair.

It has not yet been announced when that highly anticipated collision will be taking place. WWE is set to tape several weeks worth of content for all three brands starting on Friday at the Performance Center in Orlando, so we may have more news on that soon.