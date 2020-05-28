Charlotte Flair’s NXT Mystery Partner Revealed, Has Chelsea Green Fired The Robert Stone Brand?

Charlotte Flair’s Partner Revealed

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was put into a unique position this Wednesday night, forced to find a tag team partner to take on both Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, her upcoming challengers at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Finding a partner for The Queen wasn’t exactly easy, given that she’s basically been trash-talking and steam-rolling through all three of WWE’s televised brands ever since winning the NXT title at WrestleMania 36.

In the end, it was actually Chelsea Green and the Robert Stone Brand who stepped up big for Charlotte, not only opting to be her partner, but in the end actually sacrificing herself so that the champ could pick up the victory.

Robert Stone Brand Fired?

The night didn’t stop there for Chelsea Green. After her and Charlotte picked up their big tag team victory, she appeared in a backstage segment where Robert Stone put over the clear effectiveness of his brand.

Green agreed that she is now the hottest that she has ever been, a true Superstar on the NXT roster… and that is why she is officially firing The Robert Stone Brand! Check out the footage below.