Charly Caruso Announces Her WWE Departure & New Full-Time Role With ESPN

Charly Caruso has officially confirmed her WWE departure this week, announcing her new role away from the company.

Caruso has revealed her time with WWE has come to an end and she will now be working full-time with ESPN. She originally started working with ESPN in September 2018, working on a part-time basis alongside her WWE career.

She will continue to contribute to First Take, SportsCenter, and SportsNation, and will also continue to co-host the weekly First Take, Her Take podcast. Caruso posted a lengthy Instagram message, thanking WWE for the time and opportunity.

Her departure won’t come as a big surprise as it was reported this month that she did have backstage heat due to showing up late for certain interviews and backstage segments. It was noted at the time that Vince McMahon had heard of the situation and took exception to it.

Caruso worked with WWE from early 2016 and she worked with WWE NXT before moving to the main roster where she worked on backstage segments as well as hosting pre-show panels.