Charly Caruso Comments On Her WWE Exit: “I Never Had Any Issues”

Charly Caruso recently announced her WWE departure, and she has now provided further comments on the situation.

It had been reported that Caruso had gained some backstage heat with certain wrestlers for turning up late to interviews and backstage segments. However, when speaking with Scott Fishman of TVInsider, Caurso stated that she never had any issues with WWE and nothing bad happened.

“There is always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career,” she said.

Caruso also spoke about how her fellow peers in the wrestling world reacted to the news of her departure, which she says has been positive so far.

“Once I stopped coming to WWE shows a few weeks ago, knowing this move was imminent, I had a lot of people reaching out. I couldn’t tell them yet until ESPN made the announcement. Now that it’s out, everyone has been so excited for me. The biggest thing I’ve heard within WWE is, “You deserve it.” People know how passionate I am about my career. They know it’s a great thing for me, as much as it sucks not being able to see everyone every week. I know my relationship with friends will not be severed. Nia Jax and I have already tentatively planned a girls trip,” stated Caruso.

Caruso is currently working with ESPN on a full-time basis where she will contribute to First Take, SportsCenter, SportsNation, while also co-hosting First Take, Her Take.