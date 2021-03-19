WWE
Charly Caruso Reportedly Done With WWE
Charly Caruso may be done with WWE.
The backstage interviewer and host has been missing from WWE television in recent weeks. A new report from PWInsider claims that not only is Charly (whose real last name is Arnolt) planning to leave WWE once her current contract expires, but she is already done making appearances for the company.
In addition to interviewing talent backstage, Caruso took over as the host of Raw Talk for Renee Young when she departed the company in 2020, and has also been featured as a host on the kickoff show panels prior to WWE pay-per-views.
It was originally reported by Fightful Select earlier this week that Charly had been pulled from WWE television due to heat with some of the wrestlers backstage. No word yet on exactly when her contract with the company expires.
WWE
Big E & Apollo Crews Segment Announced For WWE Smackdown Tonight
WWE has announced that Michael Cole will interview both Intercontinental Champion Big E and his next challenger Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
The two Superstars are set to face off this Sunday at WWE Fastlane for the title in what will be their third one-on-one encounter this year.
In their first match back in January, Apollo thought he had the title won, but was informed after the bell rang that both men had their shoulders on the mat during the three-count. The match was quickly restarted and Big E won in short order.
Two weeks later, Apollo was granted a rematch for the Intercontinental title, but after Sami Zayn interfered it was turned into a triple threat which the incumbent champion once again retaining. This would eventually lead to Apollo’s heel turn and a complete rework of his character in recent weeks.
Also announced for tonight’s show:
- Edge vs. Jey Uso
- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
Here’s the official preview from WWE.com:
Last week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered at the hands of Apollo Crews only to taste the metal of the steel steps once more during another brutal sneak attack.
Prior to their Intercontinental Championship Rematch at WWE Fastlane, Michael Cole will sit down with The Powerhouse of Positivity and his fierce challenger. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
Wrestling News
BREAKING: WWE Announces Hosts Of WrestleMania 37
WWE has made a major WWE WrestleMania 37 announcement today, confirming Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil as the hosts.
WWE has used hosts for the show in past years with the likes of The Rock, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, and Rob Gronkowski previously taking up this role. It usually involves them cutting a promo at some stage in the show, as well as potential backstage segments as well.
This year, the hosts will be WWE Hall Of Famer, Hulk Hogan, as well as current WWE Superstar, Titus O’Neil.
WWE.com wrote the following about the news:
WrestleMania is back in business as WWE today announced that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil will host the two-night pop culture extravaganza at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021.
A larger-than-life icon and a pop culture phenomenon, Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in WWE history. On Jan. 23, 1984, “Hulkamania” was officially born when he defeated The Iron Sheik to become WWE Champion at Madison Square Garden. He headlined WrestleMania III, where he successfully defended the WWE Championship against Andre The Giant in front of a record 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome. Hogan went on to win six WWE Championships, starred in movies, television shows and became an idol to a vast legion of fans he dubbed “Hulkamaniacs.” He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 by Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, and this year will become a two-time Hall of Fame inductee as The nWo, one of sports entertainment’s most notorious factions, is enshrined.
Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history and a former WWE Tag Team and 24/7 Champion. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE, helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators.
BREAKING NEWS: @HulkHogan and @TitusONeilWWE will host @WrestleMania 37 at @RJStadium in #TampaBay on April 10 & 11! https://t.co/fcQSQdfIxn
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2021
So far the following matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania this year:
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge (Universal Championship Match)
- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship Match)
- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
- The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)
Tickets for The Grandest Stage Of Them All went on sale today.
Wrestling News
Paul Wight On His “Horrendous” Final Night On WWE Television: “They Were Taking My Passion Away From Me”
AEW’s Paul Wight recently spoke about his final appearance with WWE, on Raw Legends Night, which was the catalyst for his decision to leave.
Wight appeared on WWE Raw Legends Night and had a backstage confrontation with Randy Orton, as well as appearing at the end on the stage to watch the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee.
When speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Paul Wight admitted he found the night to be horrendous, and that’s when he knew he had to restart his career, which is why he chose to sign with AEW.
“I needed a restart, after the last Raw (Legends Night) it was absolutely horrendous. I was going through contract negotiations then, so sometimes when you’re going through contract negotiations with them, they try to, lack of a better term they’ll try to make things more awkward, difficult or to prove a point. It’s part of the psychology of the game, you know what I mean? So, they wanted Randy Orton to pie-face me into a chair, which basically pushed me in the face and knocked me down and then I’m supposed to just sit there in the chair and take it, and I’m like, “Well, he’s not going to shove me on my ass” no disrespect to Randy but Randy knows he couldn’t do it if I didn’t want him to, you know?
“So, to do something quarterly, yeah Randy can put his hand on my chest, and I’ll sit down because I’m not going to fight Randy because he’s trying to get in my head. You can always do that story even though it’s the wrong story to tell with me. I mean Randy put his hands on me and as a giant I should have knocked him the hell out in the hallway, that would have been good business but then to go to the ring and sit on the ramp or the stage with Hogan and Flair and Booker was out there, a lot of Hall of Famers and Legends, they’re really trying to shove me down the road because, yeah, they want to use my notoriety to do community work, do overseas media, to do all that stuff, they’re taking my passion away from me, they were taking wrestling away from me.
“To sit there on the ramp and then, you know, get called a “has been” while I sit there and watch a match, it’s just – you talk so much about legends and respect for legends and respect for Hall of Famers but, like, anytime a Hall of Famer is around they get run into the ground. That’s one of those things where that machine is always moving forward and any blood, they can get out of whatever stone it is they are going to get that last drop until there’s nothing left for anyone. The talent doesn’t have anything left, the fans don’t have anything left for them and for me, that was just the icing on the cake and I was like, “I need to restart, I need to rebrand myself”. (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)
