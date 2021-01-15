Chavo Guerrero Reveals Why He Hasn’t Returned To WWE

Chavo Guerrero has an incredible career with WWE, but he hasn’t been back to the company since 2011, and he has explained why.

Guerrero recently spoke with Rick Bassman’s ‘Talking Tough’ show, where he discussed the possibility of having a producer role behind the scenes.

Guerrero revealed that he hasn’t been asked, plus right now he is too busy to be able to give up anything for that role right now. However, Chavo admitted he was open to the idea if he can make money, as he also spoke about the lessons he learned from Vince McMahon.