Chelsea Green Debuts On Smackdown, Another Name Qualifies For Survivor Series (Video)

Chelsea Green made a surprise jump to the blue brand this evening, appearing in a Fatal 4-Way match on Friday Night Smackdown. Her debut, however, was marred by defeat and some rather unusual circumstance.

Green was announced as the fourth competitor in a bout to determine another member of the Smackdown women’s team for Survivor Series. Shortly after the opening bell she took a dropkick off the apron, and was not seen again for the remainder of the match.

Liv Morgan ended up pinning Natalya to win what was essentially a singles match after the first minute. She will join Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair as members of Team Smackdown, facing Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lana, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose from Team Raw in a five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series.

There has been some concern that Green may have been injured, as she was not mentioned again after disappearing from the action, and when cameras panned around searching for reaction shots following the match, she was nowhere to be seen.

Green signed with WWE in August 2018. Her trajectory has been difficult to track as she sustained an injury early on, was brought to the main roster for one match, then sent back down to NXT to briefly be a member of the Robert Stone Brand.

Prior to tonight, her last match was a tag team match teaming with Charlotte Flair to defeat Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley on May 27.