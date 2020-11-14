Chelsea Green Injured In Smackdown Debut, Survivor Series Plans Changed On The Fly

Chelsea Green sustained an injury this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, solving the mystery behind the former NXT Superstar disappearing just a few seconds into her in-ring debut.

The Fatal 4-Way bout saw Liv Morgan pin Natalya to earn a spot on the blue brand’s team for Survivor Series. Green was dropkicked off the apron shortly after it began, and was not shown on camera again. It became apparent that something was wrong when she did not return to the action, nor did the cameras show her when getting post-match reaction shots from the other competitors.

“Just another twist in my WWE story tonight,” Green posted on Instagram. “If you wondered where I went after my entrance, here’s your answer… another broken arm. Nothing I haven’t dealt with before! I’ll be back before you know it!”

WWE itself released the following on their official website:

“During Friday’s Fatal 4-Way Match for the opportunity to qualify for the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series team, Chelsea Green suffered a broken left wrist. Chelsea was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation.”

According to a report from Fightful.com that originally ran on their Fightful Select patreon, Chelsea Green was actually slated to win her debut match to earn a spot on this year’s Survivor Series card. The decision had to be changed on the fly with Liv Morgan getting the unplanned go-ahead to join Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair on team blue.