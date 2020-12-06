Chelsea Green Reveals Her Main Goal When She Returns To WWE

Chelsea Green is currently on the shelf after suffering a broken wrist, and she’s revealed what her goal is when she returns.

Green made her return to the ring on the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, which was her debut for the brand. Unfortunately, her match didn’t go as planned, as she suffered a broken wrist early on in the match, which forced the finish to be changed and has written Green off television which she rehabs.

Chelsea recently spoke with AJ Awesome, and she made it clear that her main goal upon returning will simply be to stay healthy.