Chelsea Green Reveals How Her Goals Have Changed Since Joining WWE

Chelsea Green may not have had the best of luck since signing with WWE, but she has admitted that her goals have changed lately.

Green has had a very stop-start run with the company due to injury issues, and during an interview with Spencer Loves Wrestling, Green spoke about the roster that the company has right now and her difficulty maintaining a spot due to injuries.

“I think that’s tough, because it’s kind of like – we have the most selection, don’t we? We have the most selection. We have the best wrestlers from all over the world, so it would be crazy if we DIDN’T have the best roster! We could literally pluck anyone from any country and bring them to Florida and train them to be the best wrestler. We have all the resources. And so, if we weren’t the best brand or the best division, wouldn’t that be ridiculous? You know, like, we got the Performance Center!” Green said.

Green then went on to discuss the fact that she now has new goals with the company, which is something that has changed since she joined WWE.