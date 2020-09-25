Chelsea Green has now publicly confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully, she now no longer has the virus.

The WWE NXT Superstar hasn’t been used on television for several months, and one reason for that could be due to the fact she tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea took to Facebook to confirm she had tested positive for the virus, but she is now back out and feeling better. However, Chelsea did take the time to encourage people to wear their masks.