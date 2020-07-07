Chris Hemsworth Discusses Getting Into Shape To Play Hulk Hogan

Last year it was announced that Chris Hemsworth was going to play Hulk Hogan in a biopic of his life, and the actor has spoken about the role recently.

Chris Hemsworth, who is best known for playing Thor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to being in great shape, but he admitted to Total Film that he will have to put on more size than ever before.

“I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor, and then there is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing. I’m going to be blonde, probably balding and with a ‘tache. It’s going to be fun to see,” Hemsworth told Total Film.

When speaking about how the film is coming together, Hemsworth admitted it isn’t close to being ready to film, but the script is in the process of being written.

“I haven’t even seen a script yet. The project is deep in development. Todd Phillips and I met to chat about it maybe a year or two ago. We talked about the idea for the film, which I think was going to be a TV series at one point. There were a few different ideas about what portion of his life it was going to be set in, so we spitballed about what it could be and what I thought it might be. Thankfully, they ran with a few of those ideas and the script is in the process of being written – but Hulk Hogan is still quite a way away,” he said.

The movie is expected to look at the rise of Hulkamania and does have a wrestling influence, as Eric Bischoff is going to be a producer on the movie. The film is going to premiere on Netflix.