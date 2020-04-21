Chris Hero Announces That He Is Back Following WWE Release

Kassius Ohno might have been part of the recent WWE releases, but Chris Hero is now back in the wrestling world as he confirmed on social media.

Kassius Ohno had been working on both WWE NXT and NXT UK lately, and didn’t comment on his release from the company, which left the fans to work out his status. Ohno’s profile was moved to the WWE Alumni page as he then changed his social media to “WWE Alumni” to follow it up.

However, Ohno has now been a little more active on social media, posting an image of his Kassius Ohno wrestling boots in the ring. As well as that his Twitter name has changed back to Chris Hero (Is Back) and he has posted a small teaser video as well.

This is huge news for the independent scene considering that Chris Hero is one of the greatest independent wrestlers of all time. His in-ring abilities are absolutely incredible and he is someone that will no doubt continue to flourish. He has also opened up a ProWrestlingTees store, which you can see here.